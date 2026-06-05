Coronavirus

~16 Percent of COVID Cases Develop Postacute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2

89.31 percent of those with PASC developed chronic conditions requiring ongoing clinical management
middle-aged man coughing, long COVID
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