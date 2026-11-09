About Half Have Meaningful Drop in Long COVID Symptoms by 36 Months

MONDAY, Nov. 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- About one-half of persons with likely long COVID (LC) after first severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection experience meaningful reduction in symptoms by 36 months, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.Harrison T. Reeder, Ph.D., from Harvard University in Boston, and colleagues examined the likelihood of improvement among persons with likely LC 12 months after first SARS-CoV-2 infection in a prospective multisite cohort study conducted at 83 U.S.-based sites, involving 1,019 persons. The primary outcome was time until two consecutive study visits with likely LC (LC Research Index [LCRI]) <11. Secondary outcomes were time until the LCRI measure reduced by ≥50 percent, time until good or better quality of life, and LCRI decreased to 0.The researchers found that an estimated 36.2 and 50.1 percent of patients met the primary outcome by 24 and 36 months, respectively. By 36 months, an estimated 56.4 and 26.9 percent of patients met the two secondary outcomes, respectively. The relative timing of subsequent symptom improvement was similar among persons who still reported likely LC at 18 and 24 months after first infection."These data serve as important preliminary findings to inform the design of interventional trials aimed at LC improvement or resolution, showing that a sizeable proportion of persons with prevalent likely LC exhibit some symptom reduction over time," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter