Coadministration of COVID-19, Influenza Vaccines Seems Effective

THURSDAY, Nov. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Coadministration of the BNT162b2 BA.4/5 bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2-biv) and seasonal influenza vaccine (SIV) generally has similar effectiveness against COVID-19- and SIV-related outcomes compared with administration of each vaccine alone, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in JAMA Network Open.

Leah J. McGrath, Ph.D., from Pfizer Inc. in New York City, and colleagues examined the comparative effectiveness associated with coadministration of BNT162b2-biv and SIV versus administration of each vaccine separately. Data were included for 3,442,996 individuals: 627,735 had the BNT162b2-biv and SIV vaccine coadministered, 369,423 had BNT162b2-biv alone, and 2,445,838 had SIV alone.

The researchers found that the incidence of COVID-19-related hospitalization was similar, while the incidence rates of emergency department or urgent care encounters and outpatient visits were slightly higher for the coadministration group versus the BNT162b2-biv-only group among those aged 65 years or older. For individuals aged 18 to 64 years, a slightly higher incidence of COVID-19-related outcomes was seen for those receiving both vaccines versus BNT126b2-biv alone; in this age group, wider confidence intervals were seen due to fewer events overall. The coadministration group had a slightly lower incidence of most influenza-related end points compared with those who received SIV alone.

"These data support coadministration of SIV with COVID-19 boosters during future autumn or winter vaccination campaigns, which may improve uptake for both of these underutilized and potentially life-saving public health interventions," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to Pfizer, which funded the study; two authors are employees of Genesis Research, which has received consulting fees from Pfizer.

