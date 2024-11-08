COVID-19 Linked to Long-Term Risk for Autoimmune, Autoinflammatory Disease

FRIDAY, Nov. 8, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 is associated with long-term risk for autoimmune and autoinflammatory connective tissue disorders, according to a study published online Nov. 6 in JAMA Dermatology.

Yeon-Woo Heo, M.D., from the Yonsei University Wonju College of Medicine in South Korea, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the long-term risk for autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases after COVID-19. The analysis included individuals with confirmed COVID-19 from Oct. 8, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2022 (3,145,388 patients) and controls who participated in the general health examination in 2018 (3,767,039 controls) with an observation period of more than 180 days.

The researchers found that COVID-19 was significantly associated with an increased risk for alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, vitiligo, Behçet disease, Crohn disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, and bullous pemphigoid (adjusted hazard ratios, 1.11, 1.24, 1.11, 1.45, 1.35, 1.15, 1.09, 1.14, 1.13, 1.11, and 1.62, respectively). Demographic factors, including male and female sex, age younger than 40 years, and age 40 years and older, showed diverse associations with the risk for autoimmune and autoinflammatory outcomes in subgroup analyses. Higher risk was also seen in association with severe COVID-19 infection requiring intensive care unit admission, the delta period, and not being vaccinated.

"Understanding the specific vulnerabilities and disease patterns among different subgroups is crucial for mitigating the long-term impact of the pandemic on global health," the authors write.

