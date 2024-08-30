Demographic Factors Tied to Differences in Long COVID Symptoms

FRIDAY, Aug. 30, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Demographic factors significantly influence long COVID symptom severity, according to a study published online Aug. 28 in JRSM Open.

David Sunkersing, Ph.D., from University College London, and colleagues investigated long COVID symptoms self-reported (Nov. 30, 2020, to March 23, 2022) via a digital application from 1,008 individuals.

The researchers found that among the 109 reported symptom categories, pain (26.5 percent), neuropsychological issues (18.4 percent), fatigue (14.3 percent), and dyspnea (7.4 percent) were the most prevalent. Per month since registration, the intensity of reported symptoms increased by 3.3 percent. Compared with those aged 18 to 27 years, those aged 68 to 77 years and those 78 to 87 years experienced higher symptom intensity (32.8 percent and 86 percent higher, respectively). Compared with men, women reported 9.2 percent more intense symptoms, and non-White individuals reported 23.5 percent more intense symptoms than White participants. Higher education levels were associated with less symptom intensity versus the lowest education levels (range: 27.7 to 62.8 percent less intense). Similarly, people residing in less deprived areas had less intense symptoms versus those in the most deprived areas.

"With ongoing occurrences of COVID-19 (e.g., LB.1, or D-FLiRT variants), the potential for more long COVID cases remains a pressing concern," Sunkersing said in a statement. "Our findings can help shape targeted interventions and support strategies for those most at risk."

Two authors disclosed ties to Living With Ltd.

