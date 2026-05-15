Coronavirus

Ensitrelvir Prevents COVID-19 After Exposure to Infected Individuals

Ensitrelvir administered within 72 hours of symptom onset in index patient effective for preventing COVID-19 in household contacts
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Antivirals
COVID-19
Preventive Medicine
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