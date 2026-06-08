Coronavirus

FDA Approves Xocova for COVID-19 Postexposure Prophylaxis

The oral regimen significantly cuts risk for symptomatic COVID-19 following a household exposure
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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