Coronavirus

Fluvoxamine Improves Fatigue, QoL in Long COVID

Reduction in fatigue seen at day 60 and persisted to day 90 with fluvoxamine but not metformin
middle-aged man coughing, long COVID
Dreamstime
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Antidepressants
Fatigue
Long COVID

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