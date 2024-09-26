Free COVID-19 Tests Available Now

THURSDAY, Sept. 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The free COVID-19 tests promised by the U.S. government are now available.

"U.S. households will be eligible to order four free COVID-19 tests at COVIDTests.gov," according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "The COVID-19 tests will detect current COVID-19 variants and can be used through the end of the year."

More than 900 million such tests have already been distributed to help people get tested and treated earlier and to perhaps keep them from spreading COVID-19 to others.

"At-home COVID tests can be taken at home or in other locations and typically provide results within 30 minutes or less," according to the HHS. "COVID tests can be administered to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals."

Testing may come in handy as gatherings for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas push people into close proximity.

"The best plan going into this winter is for everyone to remain vigilant, to use the tools we have: vaccines, testing, treatment against the illnesses responsible for the majority of fall and winter deaths and hospitalizations," Mandy Cohen, M.D., director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday, CNN reported.

As for vaccines, the latest, strain-specific formulation of COVID-19 vaccine is now available, in both the RNA form (Moderna and Pfizer) or the Novavax protein-based alternative. The mRNA vaccines target the KP.2 "FLiRT" variant, which has been a dominant strain since late spring, while the Novavax shot targets JN.1, which is still around but perhaps less dominant than in months past.

