Generalized Joint Hypermobility May Increase Risk for Long COVID

TUESDAY, March 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The presence of generalized joint hypermobility (GJH) is associated with not recovering fully from COVID-19, according to a study published online March 19 in BMJ Public Health.

Jessica A. Eccles, M.B.Ch.B., Ph.D., from Brighton and Sussex Medical School in the United Kingdom, and colleagues evaluated whether GJH is a risk factor for self-reported nonrecovery from COVID-19. The analysis included participants in the COVID Symptom Study Biobank who were surveyed in 2022 (3,064 with at least one infection with COVID-19).

The researchers found that the presence of GJH was not specifically associated with reported COVID-19 infection but was significantly associated with nonrecovery from COVID-19 (odds ratio [OR], 1.43). After sequential models adjusting for age, sex, ethnic group, education level, and index of multiple deprivation, this association remained significant (OR, 1.33) and persisted with further adjustment for vaccination status and number of vaccinations (OR, 1.33). Hypermobility significantly predicted higher fatigue levels (B = 0.95). The association between GJH and nonrecovery from COVID-19 was mediated by fatigue levels (estimate of indirect effect, 0.18).

"This observation is clinically important through its potential impact for understanding and identifying sub-phenotypes of long COVID for screening and personalized targeted interventions," the authors write.

One author disclosed a consultancy contract with ZOE Ltd.

