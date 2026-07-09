Coronavirus

Individualized, Goal-Oriented Cognitive Rehab Beneficial for Long COVID

Goal attainment significantly greater with CR than treatment as usual for adults with long COVID-related cognitive impairment
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cognitive Therapy
Cognition
Long COVID
Rehabilitation
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