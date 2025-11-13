Coronavirus

Maternal SARS-CoV-2 Infection Linked to Neurodevelopmental Diagnoses

Increased odds seen for receiving neurodevelopmental diagnosis by 36 months, especially with third-trimester exposure, among male offspring
pregnant pregnancy infection allergy cold flu
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Development
Pregnancy
COVID-19
Neurological Disorders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com