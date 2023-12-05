One in Seven Adults Report Experiencing Long COVID

TUESDAY, Dec. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- One in seven U.S. adults report having had long COVID at some point, according to a study published online Nov. 2 in PLOS ONE.

David G. Blanchflower, Ph.D., from Dartmouth University in Hanover, New Hampshire, and Alex Bryson, Ph.D., from University College London, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey (June to December 2022) to understand the impact of long COVID.

The researchers found that 14 percent reported suffering long COVID at some point, half of whom reported it at the time of the survey. There was marked variation noted in incidence geographically (11 percent in Hawaii to 18 percent in West Virginia), and incidence was higher for women than men and White respondents versus Black and Asian respondents. Incidence declined with rising education and income. Incidence was highest in midlife. There was a strong association observed between ever having had long COVID and negative affect (anxiety, depression, worry, and a lack of interest in things), especially if severe symptoms were reported. There were associations seen between long COVID and physical mobility problems, problems dressing and bathing, and cognitive issues (recall and understanding difficulties). The investigators also found an association between vaccination and lower negative affect, even among those who reported having had long COVID.

"The possibility exists that some of the impact of long COVID on mobility and cognition could arise due to poor mental health," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text