Prevalence of Long COVID After SARS-CoV-2 in Pregnancy Is 9.3 Percent

TUESDAY, July 30, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of post-acute sequelae of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection (PASC) after SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy is 9.3 percent during the 10.3 months after first infection, according to a study published online July 11 in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Torri D. Metz, M.D., from the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, and colleagues conducted a multicenter cohort study involving individuals who were pregnant during their first SARS-CoV-2 infection to estimate the prevalence of PASC and characterize associated risk factors.

Of the 1,502 participants, 61.1 percent had their first COVID-19 infection during omicron variant dominance; 51.4 percent were fully vaccinated before infection; and 12.1 percent were enrolled within 30 days of acute infection. At a median of 10.3 months after first infection, the researchers found that the prevalence of PASC was 9.3 percent. Among individuals with PASC, the most common symptoms were postexertional malaise, fatigue, and gastrointestinal symptoms (77.7, 76.3, and 61.2 percent, respectively). An increased prevalence of PASC was seen in association with a history of obesity and depression or anxiety disorder before first infection (adjusted odds ratios, 1.65 and 2.64, respectively), economic hardship (self-reported difficulty covering expenses; adjusted odds ratio, 1.57), and treatment with oxygen during acute SARS-CoV-2 infection (adjusted odds ratio, 1.86).

"We need to have this on our radar as we're seeing patients. It's something we really don't want to miss," Metz said in a statement. "And we want to get people referred to appropriate specialists who treat long COVID."

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)