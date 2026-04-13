Coronavirus

Risk for Cardiovascular Disease Increased in Adults With Long COVID

Long COVID linked to increased risk for cardiac arrhythmias and coronary artery disease; increased risk for heart failure, peripheral artery disease seen in women only
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Coronary Artery Disease
Heart Failure
Peripheral Artery Disease
Arrhythmia
Long COVID
Gender
Cardiovascular

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