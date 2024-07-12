CDC Reports Seven Cases of Illness After Possible Counterfeit Botox Injections

FRIDAY, July 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Seven patients with illness identified after presumed cosmetic botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) product injection are described in a case report published in the July 11 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Christine M. Thomas, D.O., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues characterized illnesses identified after presumed cosmetic BoNT injections and examined implicated BoNT products.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene identified three patients and the Tennessee Department of Health identified four patients (one a Kentucky resident) with illnesses after presumed cosmetic BoNT injections. The researchers found that all patients were women, aged 26 to 55 years. Ptosis, dry mouth, dysphagia, shortness of breath, and weakness were reported signs and symptoms. Health care was sought by all patients; four were hospitalized and two underwent intensive care unit monitoring. Intubation was not required by any of the patients. Botulinum antitoxin was not required for any of the patients. All patients reported receipt of BoNT injections in nonmedical settings a median of three days prior to onset of symptoms. The three Tennessee residents and Kentucky resident received injections in a nonmedical residential setting; the BoNT product was counterfeit, and the person who administered the injections was not licensed. The three New York City residents received injections in separate nonmedical settings; administration was confirmed to be by an unlicensed person for one resident and suspected for two.

"Health care providers should ask patients with symptoms of botulism about recent BoNT injections and, if botulism is suspected, immediately contact their local or state health departments," the authors write.

