Hyaluronic Acid Fillers Restore Facial Volume, Fullness

THURSDAY, Oct. 2, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers restore facial volume and fullness as seen in novel metrics and patient-reported outcome (PROs), according to a study published in the October issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.Harrison D. Davis, M.D., from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues defined and measured objective tissue metrics and PROs of HA fillers in different facial regions over 12 weeks in a study involving 101 women aged 40 to 65 years. The HA fillers examined were Restylane-L in nasolabial folds and marionette lines, Restylane-L Lyft in the malars, and Restylane Silk in the lip border. The FACE-Q was completed by participants and they were photographed with three-dimensional Vectra M3 imaging software before injection, immediately after injection, and at two, four, and 12 weeks after injection.The researchers found that Restylane-L Lyft had the highest tissue displacement factor, followed by Restylane-L, and Restylane-Silk (1.25, 1.14, and 0.56, respectively). The effective volume was 89.8, 89.7, and 70 percent for Restylane-L Lyft, Restylane-L, and Restylane-Silk, respectively. Over 12 weeks, volume maintenance was 65.5, 79.2, 62.7, and 37.2 percent for whole face, malars and extended midface, upper perioral, and lips, respectively. Improvement in facial appearance, treated regions, and psychologic and social function were demonstrated on PROs."This study provides key objective tissue metrics coupled with patient characteristics and PROs to advance our understanding of facial aesthetics," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to Galderma and Allergan.Abstract/Full Text.