Cosmetic

RSNA: Ultrasound Findings Can ID Cosmetic Filler-Linked Vascular Adverse Events

With ultrasound findings, the exact place where the occlusion occurs can be targeted
woman receiving injections
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Cosmetic Surgery
Ultrasound
Adverse Events
Vascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com