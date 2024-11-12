Topical Human Platelet Extract Noninferior for Photoaging of Hands

TUESDAY, Nov. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Topical human platelet extract (HPE) performs as well as topical vitamin C for skin rejuvenation of dorsal hands, according to a study published in the November issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Saranya Wyles, M.D., Ph.D., from THE Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues conducted a prospective, longitudinal study to compare the effectiveness of topical HPE (plated) intense serum (Rion Aesthetics) with vitamin C (C E Ferulic with 15 percent L-ascorbic acid) for skin rejuvenation of dorsal hands after 12 to 26 weeks of twice-daily use. Common skin concerns related to aging were assessed with evaluations at baseline and six, 12, and 26 weeks.

The researchers found that at 12 weeks after twice-daily use, topical HPE was noninferior to topical vitamin C for improvement in brown spot fractional areas, wrinkle fractional area, and improvement in luminosity.

"HPE performed as well as vitamin C to rejuvenate the skin on the dorsal hands. Both topical serums could serve as an adjuvant or preprocedure primer to invasive procedures, such as intense pulsed light, in reducing brown spots," the authors write. "Additional randomized controlled studies should be conducted to determine whether a synergistic relationship exists between topical vitamin C and HPE, if used in combination."

Several authors disclosed ties to Rion Aesthetics, which funded the study.

Abstract/Full Text