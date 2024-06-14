1990 to 2019 Saw Increase in Life Expectancy in Seniors With T1DM

FRIDAY, June 14, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- From 1990 to 2019, there was an increase in life expectancy in older people with type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM), according to a study published online June 12 in The BMJ.

Kaijie Yang, from the First Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, and colleagues estimated the burden, trends, and inequalities of T1DM among older adults from 1990 to 2019 in a population-based study involving adults aged ≥65 years from 21 regions and 204 countries and territories.

The researchers found that from 1990 to 2019, there was an increase in the global age standardized prevalence of T1DM among adults ≥65 years, from 400 to 514 per 100,000 population, with an average annual trend of 0.86 percent. During the same time period, mortality decreased from 4.74 to 3.54 per 100,000 population, with an average annual trend of −1.00 percent, and age-standardized disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) decreased from 113 to 103 per 100,000 population, with an average annual trend of −0.33 percent. The most significant decrease in DALYs was seen among those aged 65 to 69, 70 to 74, and 75 to 79 years (−0.44, −0.34, and −0.42 percent per years, respectively). Compared to countries with a low-middle sociodemographic index, those with a high sociodemographic index had a 13 times faster decrease in mortality (−2.17 versus −0.16 percent per year).

"For older people with T1DM and their families worldwide, the decreasing mortality and DALYs associated with this disease is encouraging," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text