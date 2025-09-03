diabetes
Adobe Stock
Diabetes

Access to Modern Technologies, Insulin Affects HbA1c Levels in Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes

Lower mean HbA1c levels seen for centers with full reimbursement for CGM, CSII, glucometers, and insulin
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Disparities
Type 1 Diabetes
Insulin
Glucose Monitors
Glucose
Children
logo
www.healthday.com