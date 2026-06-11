Diabetes

ADA: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Lowers HbA1c in Adults With T2D Not on Insulin

Substantial reduction in HbA1c and improvement in time in glucose target range seen with CGM in patients with T2D not on insulin therapy
continuous glucose monitor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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