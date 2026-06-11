Diabetes

ADA: Infections Represent Major Health Hazard in People With Diabetes

Independent, strong graded associations seen with infection risk for HbA1c levels, with strongest association in T1D
blood glucose diabetes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Type 2 Diabetes
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