Diabetes

ADA: Once-Weekly Cagrilintide + Semaglutide Promising in Type 2 Diabetes

Three studies show benefits in adults inadequately controlled with diet and exercise, receiving metformin, using basal insulin
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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