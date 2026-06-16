Diabetes

ADA: Orforglipron Beneficial for Reducing HbA1c in Type 2 Diabetes

Beneficial effect seen in adults with type 2 diabetes using metformin and for those taking insulin glargine
diabetes blood glucose monitor insulin
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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