Diabetes

ADA: Retatrutide Improves HbA1c in Inadequately Controlled Type 2 Diabetes

Retatrutide beneficial as a monotherapy in adults with T2D inadequately controlled with diet and exercise alone
diabetes glucose blood sugar
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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