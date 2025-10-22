Diabetes

Adolescent Blood Sugar Control in Teens With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Later Complications

Poor blood sugar control in adolescence increases likelihood for developing neuropathy in adulthood
Diabetes, blood sugar test
Shutterstock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Health
Diabetes
Type 1 Diabetes
Blood Sugar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com