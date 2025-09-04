Diabetes

Adults With Learning Disabilities, New Diabetes Have Shorter Time to Insulin Initiation

This finding is seen despite evidence of better short-term glycemic control in this population
diabetes
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Mortality
Learning Disabilities
Glycemic Control

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com