Diabetes

AHA: Cleaner Home Air Linked to Fewer Blood Sugar Spikes in Adults With Prediabetes

Authors say that HEPA filters may help protect heart and metabolic health in adults with prediabetes
air purifier
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Conference News
Air Pollution
Metabolic Syndrome
Prediabetes
Glucose
Blood Sugar
Cardiometabolic