AHA: Cleaner Home Air Linked to Fewer Blood Sugar Spikes in Adults With Prediabetes

THURSDAY, Nov. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Using portable filters to reduce exposure to air pollution may stabilize spikes in blood sugar for adults with prediabetes, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Sharine Wittkopp, M.D., Ph.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues evaluated whether reducing fine particulate matter (PM2.5) exposure with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration improves glucose metabolism in adults with prediabetes. The analysis included 150 adults with prediabetes and cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome (stage 1 or 2) randomly assigned to receive active or sham HEPA portable air cleaners (PACs) for five weeks with indoor PM2.5 monitoring and continuous glucose monitoring.The researchers found that use of the active PAC resulted in a 36 percent reduction in PM2.5. Cleaner air was associated with a nearly 8 percent decline in daily blood sugar swings and smaller morning blood sugar surges after breakfast. Postprandial glucose spike after eating breakfast fell by about 17 percent on average, while peak levels following breakfast decreased by 13 percent in those receiving active PACs."Our findings suggest that cleaner air at home, especially in the bedroom, may help people with prediabetes keep their blood sugar steady and blunt morning spikes," Wittkopp said in a statement. "Installing HEPA filters offers an easy, low‑cost tool to help protect heart and metabolic health along with healthy eating, regular exercise, and prescribed medications."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter