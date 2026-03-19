Diabetes

AHA: Five-Year Risk for Prediabetes Progression Varies in Young Adults

One in four who meet GLP-1 receptor agonist eligibility criteria and have fasting glucose of 110 to 125 mg/dL will progress to type 2 diabetes
diabetes glucose
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Type 2 Diabetes
Prediabetes
Glucose
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Risk Factors
Young Adult

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com