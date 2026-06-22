American Diabetes Association, June 5-8

The annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association was held this year from June 5 to 8 in New Orleans, drawing participants from around the world, including clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in diabetes. The conference highlighted the latest advances in diabetes research and improving patient care, with presentations focusing on treatment recommendations and advances in management technology."Our Scientific Sessions comes at a defining moment for diabetes and obesity research, where discovery is rapidly translating into real-world impact," Marlon Pragnell, Ph.D., vice president of research & science at the American Diabetes Association, said in a statement. "From potential diabetes cures to next-generation obesity treatments, this meeting will challenge assumptions, spotlight transformative science, and accelerate ideas that influence patient outcomes -- leaving attendees informed and equipped to drive meaningful progress."ADA: Orforglipron Beneficial for Reducing HbA1c in Type 2 DiabetesTUESDAY, June 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Orforglipron is beneficial for blood glucose control in individuals with type 2 diabetes using metformin or taking insulin glargine, according to two studies published online June 8 in The Lancet and the Journal of the American Medical Association to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 5 to 8 in New Orleans.Read Full TextADA: Once-Weekly Cagrilintide + Semaglutide Promising in Type 2 DiabetesFRIDAY, June 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Once-weekly cagrilintide, an amylin receptor agonist, plus semaglutide is efficacious for adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled with diet and exercise, receiving metformin with or without a sodium glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor, and using basal insulin, according to three studies published online June 7 in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology and The Lancet to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 5 to 8 in New Orleans.Read Full TextADA: Infections Represent Major Health Hazard in People With DiabetesTHURSDAY, June 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Infections are a major health hazard for people with diabetes, according to a study published online June 6 in Diabetes to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 5 to 8 in New Orleans.Read Full TextADA: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Lowers HbA1c in Adults With T2D Not on InsulinTHURSDAY, June 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with type 2 diabetes not on insulin therapy, continuous glucose monitoring is associated with a substantial reduction in glycated hemoglobin, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 5 to 8 in New Orleans.Read Full TextADA: Retatrutide Improves HbA1c in Inadequately Controlled Type 2 DiabetesWEDNESDAY, June 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with type 2 diabetes that is inadequately controlled with diet and exercise alone, retatrutide, a triple hormone receptor agonist, is associated with significant improvements in glycemic control and body weight reductions, according to a study published online June 6 in The Lancet to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 5 to 8 in New Orleans.Read Full TextADA: Once-Weekly Survodutide Linked to Drop in Body Weight in ObesityWEDNESDAY, June 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with obesity without diabetes, once-weekly survodutide, an investigational glucagon receptor-glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor dual agonist, is associated with greater reductions in body weight than placebo, according to a study published online June 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 5 to 8 in New Orleans.Read Full TextADA: GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Beneficial in Adults With Obesity, Autoimmune DiseaseMONDAY, June 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist use is associated with reduced risks for thromboembolic events, emergency department use, and mortality among adults with obesity and autoimmune diseases, according to a study published online June 6 in the Journal of the American Heart Association to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 5 to 8 in New Orleans.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter