Diabetes

Bofanglutide Linked to Meaningful Reductions in HbA1c in Adults With T2DM

HbA1c level change from baseline was at least as large with bofanglutide as with semaglutide
type 2 diabetes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes Medications
Overweight
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Semaglutide
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