Bofanglutide Linked to Meaningful Reductions in HbA1c in Adults With T2DM

THURSDAY, July 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), bofanglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist, is associated with meaningful reductions in hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) levels compared to semaglutide, according to a study published online June 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.Ming Liu, M.D., from Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in China, and colleagues examined the efficacy and safety of bofanglutide versus semaglutide for T2DM and overweight and obesity in a phase 2b multicenter randomized trial. A total of 272 adults with T2DM who were drug-naive or receiving stable oral antidiabetic drugs were randomly assigned to bofanglutide titrated to targets of 12, 18, or 24 mg (biweekly [Q2W]); bofanglutide titrated to 24 mg (once weekly [QW]); or semaglutide titrated to 1 mg QW.The researchers found that the change in HbA1c level from baseline to week 24 was −1.87, −2.28, and −1.94 percent for bofanglutide 12, 18, and 24 mg Q2W, respectively; −2.32 percent for bofanglutide 24 mg QW; and −1.60 percent for 1 mg semaglutide QW. Compared with semaglutide, the corresponding treatment differences were −0.27, −0.68, −0.34, and −0.72 percent, respectively. In the bofanglutide and semaglutide groups, gastrointestinal adverse events (mostly grade 1 or 2 in severity) occurred in 81.8 to 87.3 percent and in 51.9 percent, respectively."In this phase 2b trial involving Chinese patients with T2DM, 24-week treatment with bofanglutide showed meaningful glycemic control, weight loss, and improvements in various cardiometabolic risk factors relative to pretreatment baseline," the authors write. "These reductions seemed at least as large or larger when compared with 1 mg of semaglutide QW, the highest approved dose for T2DM, in alignment with clinical practice."Several authors disclosed ties to Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, which funded the study.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter