Diabetes

CGM Beneficial for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes Not on Insulin

Mean percentage of time that CGM-measured glucose level was in range of 70 to 180 mg/dL was 21 percentage points higher with CGM
diabetes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes
Insulin
Glucose Monitors
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