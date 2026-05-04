Diabetes

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Improves Blood Glucose Control in Type 2 Diabetes

Significant improvement seen in HbA1c in adults with type 2 diabetes managed with basal insulin
continuous glucose monitor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes Management
Insulin
Glucose Monitors
Glucose
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