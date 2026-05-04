Continuous Glucose Monitoring Improves Blood Glucose Control in Type 2 Diabetes

MONDAY, May 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) improves blood glucose management in adults with type 2 diabetes managed with basal insulin, according to a study published online April 23 in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.Emma G. Wilmot, Ph.D., from the University of Nottingham School of Medicine in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted an open-label, randomized controlled trial involving adults with type 2 diabetes managed with basal insulin and sodium-glucose transport protein 2 inhibitors or glucagon-like peptide (GLP)-1 receptor agonists or dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide/GLP-1 receptor agonists with hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) of 7.5 to 11.0 percent. Participants were randomly assigned to CGM (intervention) or continuation of self-monitoring of blood glucose (control; 198 and 105 participants, respectively) across two phases: weeks 1 to 16 (self-management with basal insulin self-titration) and weeks 17 to 32 (additional therapies could be initiated in line with national guidance).The researchers found that baseline HbA1c was 8.8 and 8.8 percent in the CGM and control groups, decreasing to 8.0 and 8.7 percent, respectively, at week 16 (adjusted difference, −0.6) and decreasing further to 7.8 and 8.3 percent, respectively, at week 32 (adjusted difference, −0.5). The incidence of non-device-related adverse events was similar in both groups; the control group had two instances of severe hypoglycemia."The FreeDM2 trial highlights how CGM can help those with basal insulin-treated type 2 diabetes," Wilmot said in a statement. "Individuals I supported during the trial told me that the use of CGM gave them new insights into their diabetes management, with many describing it as 'life changing.'"Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Abbott Diabetes Care, which funded the study.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter