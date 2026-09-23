Diabetes

Continuous Glucose Patterns May ID Cardiometabolic Risk Without Diabetes

These temporal patterns may provide additional insights into cardiometabolic risk beyond traditional snapshot measures
Woman Testing Glucose Level With Continuous Glucose Monitor On Mobile Phone
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Glucose Monitors
Blood Sugar
Cardiometabolic
Cardiovascular
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