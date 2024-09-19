Diabetes Complications Tied to Higher Risk for Gum Disease

THURSDAY, Sept. 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Neuropathy and retinopathy are positively associated with moderate/severe periodontitis, according to a study published online Aug. 5 in the Journal of Dental Research.

Fernando Valentim Bitencourt, D.D.S., from Aarhus University in Denmark, and colleagues investigated the association between individual and combined diabetic microvascular complications (i.e., neuropathy and retinopathy) and moderate/severe periodontitis. The analysis included 15,922 individuals with type 2 diabetes participating in the Health in Central Denmark study.

The researchers found that in an adjusted analysis, diabetic neuropathy (odds ratio [OR], 1.36) and retinopathy (OR, 1.21) were associated with moderate/severe periodontitis. The coexistence of microvascular complications increased the odds of moderate/severe periodontitis (OR, 1.51). There was an additive effect for modification of dyslipidemia, indicating a positive relative excess risk due to interaction of 0.24 for neuropathy, 0.11 for retinopathy, and 0.44 for both complications. Unmeasured confounders and microvascular complication definitions were ruled out as explanatory factors in a sensitivity analysis. There was an association between diabetic neuropathy and retinopathy, individually and combined, with moderate/severe periodontitis. Dyslipidemia had an additive positive effect modification on diabetic microvascular complications, increasing the odds of moderate/severe periodontitis.

"Dentists should consider recommending a screening for microvascular complications in persons with type 2 diabetes who have moderate/severe periodontitis, especially those with dyslipidemia," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)