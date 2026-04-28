Diabetes Risk After Vitamin D Supplement Varies by Apal Polymorphism in Prediabetes

TUESDAY, April 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with prediabetes, a reduction in the risk for diabetes is seen after supplementation with 4,000 IU/day of vitamin D3 among those carrying the AC and CC alleles of the Apal polymorphism, according to a study published online April 23 in JAMA Network Open.Bess Dawson-Hughes, M.D., from Tufts University in Boston, and colleagues examined the role of common polymorphisms of the vitamin D receptor (VDR) in the association between supplementation with 4,000 IU/day of vitamin D3 and the risk for diabetes among adults with prediabetes. A VDR genotype analysis of three common polymorphisms (Apal, Bsml, and Fokl) was conducted among 2,098 participants in the Vitamin D and Type 2 Diabetes clinical trial.The researchers found that in the test phase analysis, 618 participants with Apal AA alleles exhibited no response to vitamin D3 treatment in models adjusted for study site, race and ethnicity, sex, baseline age, body mass index, usual physical activity, statin use, and intratrial weight change. A reduction in the risk for diabetes with vitamin D3 was seen among 1,480 participants with Apal AC and CC genotypes (hazard ratio, 0.81)."Our findings suggest we may eventually be able to identify which patients with prediabetes are most likely to benefit from additional vitamin D supplementation," Dawson-Hughes said in a statement. "In principle, this could involve a single, relatively inexpensive genetic test."One author disclosed ties to Abiogen.Abstract/Full TextEditorial.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter