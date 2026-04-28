Diabetes

Diabetes Risk After Vitamin D Supplement Varies by Apal Polymorphism in Prediabetes

Diabetes risk reduction after 4,000 IU/day vitamin D3 restricted to those with AC, CC alleles of Apal gene
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Diabetes
Genetics
Prediabetes
genetic testing
Vitamin D
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