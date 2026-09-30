Diabetes

EASD: Almost 1 in 3 Adults Develop Cardiorenal Disease or Die Within Five Years of T2D Diagnosis

Risk is higher for developing chronic kidney disease than for heart failure within five years of new type 2 diabetes diagnosis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Kidney Problems
Type 2 Diabetes
Mortality
Heart Failure
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