Diabetes

EASD: COVID-19 Infection Tied to Lower Risk for Type 1 Diabetes in Young Adults

Lower risk observed 31 to 180 days after infection but not in other time windows across four-year observation period
COVID-19 Home Test Kit
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Type 1 Diabetes
COVID-19
Infection
Young Adult
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