EASD: Daily Orforglipron Pill Shows Comparable Cardiovascular Safety to Insulin Glargine

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The daily orforglipron pill has comparable cardiovascular safety to insulin glargine daily injections while providing additional benefits for adults with type 2 diabetes at increased cardiovascular risk, according to a study published online Sept. 30 in The Lancet to coincide with the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in Milan.Klara R. Klein, M.D., from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill, and colleagues compared the effect of orforglipron to insulin glargine on the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events among adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity or overweight who have an increased risk for cardiovascular events. The phase 3 study included 2,749 participants randomly assigned to daily orforglipron or insulin glargine.The researchers found that at a median two years of follow-up, the four-component composite of major adverse cardiovascular events occurred in 4.2 percent of orforglipron participants and 5.0 percent of insulin glargine participants, showing noninferiority to insulin glargine (hazard ratio, 0.84; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.59 to 1.20; P < 0.0001 for noninferiority). Gastrointestinal adverse events occurred more often among orforglipron participants (62.1 percent versus 14.2 percent of insulin glargine participants). Clinically significant or severe hypoglycemia and death were less common among orforglipron participants than insulin glargine participants (clinically significant or severe hypoglycemia [glucose <3 mmol/L (54 mg/dL)]: 6.8 versus 19.2 percent; death: 1.4 versus 3.2 percent). All deaths, except one in the insulin glargine group, were deemed unrelated to treatment."The ACHIEVE-4 study reaffirmed the safety of orforglipron while demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in blood sugar control and weight," Klein said in a statement. "Combined with the convenience of a shelf-stable, once-daily oral medication that can be taken without fasting or water restrictions, these results highlight the potential of orforglipron to expand access to effective diabetes treatment globally."The study was funded by Eli Lilly and Company, which manufactures orforglipron.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)More Information