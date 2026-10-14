Diabetes

EASD: Daily Orforglipron Pill Shows Comparable Cardiovascular Safety to Insulin Glargine

Other benefits include superior improvements in weight reductions and blood sugar control
pills medication
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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