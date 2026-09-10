Diabetes

EASD: Global Type 1 Diabetes Incident Cases Per Year Set to Hit 605,058 by 2049

Largest relative increase in type 1 diabetes prevalence expected in low-income countries
diabetes insulin
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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