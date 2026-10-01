Diabetes

EASD: Neurodiversity Prevalence Elevated for Those With Early Diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes

RRs for autism generally decreased with increasing age, peaking at 20 to 29 years of age; similar pattern seen for ADHD with peak at younger than 20 years of age
child teen diabetes glucose
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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