EASD: Youth-Onset Type 2 Diabetes Increased 10-Fold From 2002 to 2023

FRIDAY, Aug. 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- There was a 10-fold increase in youth-onset type 2 diabetes from 2002 to 2023, according to a study to be presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in Milan.Tessa Crume, M.S.P.H., Ph.D., from the Colorado School of Public Health in Aurora, and colleagues used data from the Colorado Diabetes Registry to examine long-term trends in youth-onset (younger than 20 years) type 1 and type 2 diabetes in Colorado between 2002 and 2023.The researchers found that the incidence of type 1 diabetes increased from 25.07 per 100,000 in 2002 to 27.39 per 100,000 in 2023. Between 2002 and 2014, there was a stable trend of incident type 1 diabetes (annual percentage change [APC], 0.66 percent). From 2015 to 2023, there was an increasing trend (APC, 2.62 percent). From 2002 to 2023, the incidence of type 2 diabetes among youth aged 10 to 19 years increased from 2.37 per 100,000 to 22.30 per 100,000. From 2002 to 2013, the incidence of type 2 diabetes increased by 2.92 percent annually compared with 4.72 percent annually from 2014 to 2023."The danger is considerable, and it is why these trends matter so much," Crume said in a statement. "Type 2 diabetes in a young person is a more aggressive disease than the same diagnosis in a middle-aged adult. The insulin-producing cells of the pancreas decline faster, blood sugar is harder to control, and complications affecting the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart can appear within just a few years rather than decades."AbstractMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter