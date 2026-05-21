ECE: Diabetes Tied to Higher Dementia Risk

THURSDAY, May 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with diabetes are at an increased risk of developing dementia, according to a study published in the June issue of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism to coincide with the annual European Congress of Endocrinology, hosted by the European Society of Endocrinology and held from May 9 to 12 in Prague.Ji Eun Jun, from Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong in Seoul, South Korea, and colleagues compared the risk of all-cause dementia, Alzheimer disease (AD), and vascular dementia (VaD) among individuals with and without diabetes. Analysis included approximately 1.3 million adults aged ≥40 years without prior dementia.The researchers found that dementia incidence rates were 4.3 per 1,000 person-years for those without diabetes, 12.7 for those with type 2 diabetes and oral hypoglycemic agents (OHAs), 17.9 for type 2 diabetes with insulin, and 21.1 for type 1 diabetes. Risk for all-cause dementia was also higher (adjusted hazard ratios, 1.29 for type 2 diabetes with OHA, 2.14 for type 2 diabetes with insulin, and 2.35 for type 1 diabetes, compared to those without diabetes). For AD and VaD, similar trends were seen. For dementia, risk was highest in individuals with type 1 diabetes and those with insulin-treated type 2 diabetes, with no significant difference between these groups."Recognizing diabetes as a potential risk factor for brain health and not just a metabolic condition could help identify a group of patients who may benefit from earlier monitoring for cognitive decline," Jun said in a statement. "Improving long-term glucose control and reducing large fluctuations in glucose levels could play a role in lowering dementia risk."Abstract/Full TextMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter