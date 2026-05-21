Diabetes

ECE: Diabetes Tied to Higher Dementia Risk

Highest risk seen among people with insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes or type 1 diabetes
diabetes glucose
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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