ENDO: GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Tied to Higher Hypotension Risk in Patients on BP Meds

MONDAY, June 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with preexisting hypertension taking antihypertensive medications, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) use is associated with an increase in hypotensive-related events, according to a study presented at ENDO 2026, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, held from June 13 to 16 in Chicago.Thomas Locascio, from Northwestern Medicine in Park Ridge, Illinois, and colleagues conducted a retrospective observational study among outpatients prescribed semaglutide, tirzepatide, and liraglutide. The sample included 42,262 patients aged 18 years and older who took at least two antihypertensive medication classes and had documented blood pressure measurements. In the six, 12, and 24 months following GLP-1 RA initiation, these patients were assessed for hypotensive events. Among 54,682 patients treated with similar antihypertensive therapy with and without GLP-1 RA prescriptions, blood pressure changes were compared.The researchers found that the rate of hypotensive events was significantly higher at six, 12, and 24 months in patients who initiated GLP-1 RAs. The incidence of hypotension increased from 8.7 to 10.2 percent, 13.6 to 14.3 percent, and 17.7 to 18.1 percent at six, 12, and 24 months, respectively. Patients aged 65 years and older and those with type 2 diabetes mellitus most often had hypotensive-related episodes. During this time, in approximately 25 percent of patients, the dosage of antihypertensive medication was reduced or the number of prescribed antihypertensive medications was decreased."Part of the take-home from our abstract is that this is preventable," senior author Micah J. Eimer, M.D., also from Northwestern Medicine, said in a statement. "This is something that clinicians should be looking for and it's recognizable."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter