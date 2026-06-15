Diabetes

ENDO: GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Tied to Higher Hypotension Risk in Patients on BP Meds

Findings seen among patients with preexisting hypertension; hypotensive-related episodes seen most often in those ages 65 years and older, those with T2D
GLP1
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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