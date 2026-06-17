Diabetes

ENDO: More Than Half of Adults With T2DM Who Discontinue GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Reinitiate Treatment

Higher rates of reinitiation seen for Black or African American patients, those with ≥5 percent weight gain
weight glp1 Ozempic
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Type 2 Diabetes
Obesity
Overweight
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Adverse Events
Health Care Adherence
logo
www.healthday.com