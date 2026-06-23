Endocrine Society, July 13-16

The annual meeting of the Endocrine Society (ENDO 2026) was held from July 13 to 16 in Chicago, attracting participants from around the world, including clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in endocrine and metabolic disorders. The conference highlighted recent advances in the diagnosis and management of obesity, endocrine disorders, diabetes, and growth hormone and thyroid diseases."This year's program was absolutely outstanding. We had over 7,000 registrants. We had a record-breaking number of abstract submissions. And I think that all of our attendees had a really great time," Erik Nelson, Ph.D., of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the basic science chair of ENDO 2026, told HealthDay. "Some of the major themes came across in the plenary sessions. The Endocrine Society really supports research and clinical enterprise into obesity. And so, we had talks on the new GLP1, GIP agonist drugs that everyone's taking to help treat diabetes or obesity. We had sessions from bench-to-bedside stories, going from basic science research and how that evolved into drugs that are now in the clinic."ENDO: More Than Half of Adults With T2DM Who Discontinue GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Reinitiate TreatmentWEDNESDAY, June 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- More than half of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus who discontinue glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists reinitiate within one year, according to a study presented at ENDO 2026, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, held from June 13 to 16 in Chicago.Read Full TextENDO: Significant Decrease in Physical Activity Seen After GLP-1 Receptor Agonist InitiationWEDNESDAY, June 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with obesity initiating glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist medications have a significant decrease in their physical activity, according to a study presented at ENDO 2026, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, held from June 13 to 16 in Chicago.Read Full TextENDO: GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Tied to Higher Hypotension Risk in Patients on BP MedsMONDAY, June 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with preexisting hypertension taking antihypertensive medications, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist use is associated with an increase in hypotensive-related events, according to a study presented at ENDO 2026, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, held from June 13 to 16 in Chicago.Read Full TextENDO: Few Men Receiving Testosterone Undergo Guideline-Concordant Diagnostic TestingMONDAY, June 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Few men who are prescribed testosterone therapy receive guideline-concordant diagnostic testing, according to a study presented at ENDO 2026, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, held from June 13 to 16 in Chicago.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter