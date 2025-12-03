Endodontic Treatment Improves Glucose, Lipid Profile in Apical Periodontitis

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with apical periodontitis (AP), successful endodontic treatment is associated with improved glucose and lipid metabolic profiles, according to a study published online Nov. 18 in the Journal of Translational Medicine.Yuchen Zhang, from King's College London, and colleagues examined the metabolic improvements associated with successful endodontic treatment in 65 patients with AP using nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy on serum samples in a two-year longitudinal study.The researchers found that 24 (54.5 percent) metabolites exhibited significant postoperative changes. The results indicated improved glucose and lipid metabolism and reduced inflammatory burdens, as indicated by a significant decrease in branched-chain amino acids at three months; a significant decline in glucose and pyruvate at two years; a short-term reduction in cholesterol, choline, and fatty acid levels; and a progressive increase in tryptophan. There were strong associations noted between metabolic profile and clinical metabolic syndrome indicators, inflammatory markers, and preoperative blood and intracanal microbiome. Metabolites associated with the tricarboxylic acid cycle were identified as the key regulators in the longitudinal alterations of the metabolic profiles."Our findings show that root canal treatment doesn't just improve oral health -- it may also help reduce the risk of serious health conditions like diabetes and heart disease," lead author Sadia Ambreen Niazi, B.D.S., Ph.D., also from King's College London, said in a statement. "It's a powerful reminder that oral health is deeply connected to overall health." Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter