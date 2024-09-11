Diabetes

Exposure to Glucocorticoids Increases Risk for New-Onset Diabetes

Exposure during hospitalization associated with increased risk for developing new-onset diabetes
Healthcare, Geriatric Medicine, Medical Check Up. Senior man visiting doctor telling about health complaints, female gp or nurse writing personal information, filling form listening to elderly patient
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to systemic glucocorticoids during hospitalization is associated with an increased risk for new-onset diabetes, according to a study presented at the annual of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held from Sept. 9 to 13 in Madrid.

Rajna Golubic, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and colleagues estimated the crude and age- and sex-adjusted incidence rate ratio (IRR) of new-onset diabetes arising during time exposed versus unexposed to systematic glucocorticoids. The analysis data set included 451,606 adults free from diabetes (median age, 52 years).

The researchers found that autoimmune/inflammatory diseases/infections were the most common indication for systemic glucocorticoids (65.3 percent). Overall, 1.8 and 0.8 percent of ever-exposed versus never-exposed individuals developed new-onset diabetes in the exposed and nonexposed time in years. The incidence rates were 51.9 and 18.5 per 100 person-years for the ever-exposed and never-exposed groups, respectively. The median length of stay in days was three and one for ever-exposed and never-exposed participants. For new-onset diabetes associated with glucocorticoids, the unadjusted and age- and sex-adjusted IRRs were 2.8 and 2.6, respectively.

"These latest results give clinical staff a better estimate of how likely new diabetes is to occur and could prompt doctors to plan clinical care more effectively to detect and manage new diabetes," Golubic said in a statement.

Abstract

More Information

Conference News
Diabetes
Steroids

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com