Diabetes

FDA Approves Rapid-Acting Inhaled Insulin for Children

Approval provides children aged 6 years and older living with type 1 or 2 diabetes a no-needle, mealtime treatment option
child boy diabetes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Type 2 Diabetes
FDA approvals
Drug Approvals
Type 1 Diabetes
Insulin
Children
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